HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police will be hosting an event on how to prevent theft during the upcoming holiday season.

The PSP’s advice includes:

Lock your vehicle doors, keeping valuables out of sight and in a secure location such as the trunk of your vehicle.

Keep the doors to your home locked, including sheds and other storage areas.

Be aware of common phone scams, including the “loved one” scam, in which someone will call, saying that a loved one is in prison, and in exchange for cash they will be set free. They might cite specific names, and will often tell you not to talk to anyone about this as it would be embarrassing for your family.

Finally, the PSP say to always trust your instinct in regards to scams.

If you want to learn more, PSP will be hosting a seminar on preventing theft in conjunction with the Lehigh Valley Health Network on Tuesday. The seminar will be at 6:00 p.m. at the Wiltsie Center in Hazleton. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m.