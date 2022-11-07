EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police will be holding ‘Child Safety Seat’ checkpoints as a part of their ongoing ‘Click it or Ticket,’ campaign.

According to PSP, from Monday, November 14, through Sunday, November 27, state troopers will be sponsoring child passenger safety seat checkpoints.

The campaign aims to increase safety belt/child safety seat use rates throughout the Commonwealth, PSP says. These checks will be held throughout the Troop F coverage area.

These checkpoints include locations in Lamar, Milton, Montoursville, and Selinsgrove.

The PSP Lamar checkpoints will be held on:

Tuesday, November 15 from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 23 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The checkpoints will be held at PSP Lamar barracks, 113 Ridge Rd, Mill Hall, PA 17751. To make an appointment, call PSP Lamar at (570) 726-6000.

PSP Milton checkpoints will be held on:

Thursday, November 17 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 20 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Monday, November 21 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The checkpoints will be held at the PSP Milton barracks, 50 Lawton Ln, Milton, PA, 17847. To make an appointment, call PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.

The PSP Montoursville checkpoints on:

Monday, November 14 from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Monday, November 14 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 15 from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, November 20 from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Monday, November 21 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The checkpoints will be held at the PSP Mountoursville barracks, 899 Cherry St, Montoursville, PA 17754. To make an appointment, call PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700.

The checkpoint in Selinsgrove will be held at DH&L Ambulance League, located at 713 Bridge Street, Unit 14 on Wednesday, November 16 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. To make an appointment, call PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.

Troopers ask those participating to please bring their child safety seat, vehicle manual, and child safety seat instructions. The check should take approximately 30 minutes per seat. If anyone needs directions or can not make the date and would like a seat checked, call your local PSP barracks to schedule an appointment with a certified technician.