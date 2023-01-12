HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced two missing brothers were found dead in a Luzerne County reservoir Thursday.

State police say after a 48 hour search, Daniel Fisk 67, of Noxen, and Kris Fisk, 56, were found dead in the Pikes Creek Reservior Thursday morning.

The two brothers were reported missing on Monday after not being heard from for a few days.

On Wednesday, state police were seen searching in a wooded area between Lake Silkworth and Pikes Creek Reservoir when Daniel’s vehicle was found abandoned.

PSP is continuing to investigate the cause of death of the two brothers pending an autopsy report from the Luzerne County coroner.