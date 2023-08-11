LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop N in Hazleton announced Friday they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and roving DUI patrols in Luzerne County.

PSP says the checkpoints and patrols will take place within the southern region of Luzerne County within the coverage area of Troop N-Hazleton, within the month of August.

Troopers say they will be conducting the checkpoints and patrols in support of the PSP Selective Traffic Enforcement against Drunk Driving initiative (STEAD-D).

According to state troopers, the STEAD-D Program is designed to reduce alcohol-related traffic crashes using sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols on a regular basis, in every PSP Troop.