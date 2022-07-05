ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Two armed men robbed a store in Columbia County and knocked out the employee according to state police.

Bloomsburg State Police said two armed men, one with a gun and one with a knife, entered Hess Market in Orange Township, robbed the store, struck the employee on the head, and fled in an unknown direction.

Upon arriving on the scene, troopers said they discovered the male employee unconscious on the ground behind the counter and signs of a struggle around him.

Troopers said the employee temporarily regained consciousness and told them what happened saying the two suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The employee was transported to Geisinger-Danville by ambulance.

This incident is currently under investigation.