STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a report released by Pennsylvania State Police, a Stroudsburg woman fell victim to an Amazon scam via text message.

On September 7, public records indicate that the victim received a text message from an unknown person, claiming the victim’s Amazon account was hacked and had a fraudulent charge.

PSP reported that the victim was instructed to contact the fraudster by telephone as he claimed to be an employee of Amazon. The victim then provided the scammer with her personal information.

The scam artist told the victim that she needed to purchase Apple gift cards to cover the cost of processing fees with the promise that her account would be credited for any out-of-pocket expenses, according to a public release.

State Troopers reported that after the victim had given the false Amazon employee the codes for the gift cards worth $1,319, after which, he would not return any of the victim’s texts or phone calls.

State police are actively investigating and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271.