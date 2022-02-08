PSP solve cold case homicide of Marise Chiverella after 57 years

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police will hold a press conference Thursday to reveal more information about how they solved the 57-year-old murder case of Marise Ann Chiverella.

On Wednesday, March 18, 1964, Marise Ann Chiverella left to go to school, but never returned home. In a horrific turn of events, Chiverella was kidnapped, raped, and murdered. Her body was found later that day, bound and gagged in a coal pit.

According to state police, this case has been investigated annually, and in 2007 investigators began checking the killer’s DNA profile monthly against all new entries into the DNA database.







Troopers say through this method, a suspect was found and identified, solving the cold case 57 years later.

More details about the crime will be released at the press conference, to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 10 at the Hazle Township Commons Building, 103 West 27th Street, Hazle Township.