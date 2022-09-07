COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that they will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint at a predetermined location within their patrol area, including townships and boroughs all throughout Columbia County.

PSP says that these DUI checks will begin Friday, September 9 and continue through Sunday, September 11.

According to PSP, the checkpoint will be conducted in support of the Pennsylvania State Police Selective Traffic Enforcement Against Drunk Driving Initiative (STEAD-D), which is designed to prevent alcohol-related crashes by means of regular sobriety checkpoints on area roads throughout the county.