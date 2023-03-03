SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police in Dunmore announced during the St. Patrick’s Parade weekend there will be DUI patrols on various roadways in Scranton.

According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”.

Police say one or more checkpoints and roving patrols will be placed over the weekend from March 10 through 12.

PSP Dunmore did not give details on the areas the patrols will be conducted.

State police encourage those who are out celebrating during the St. Patrick’s Parade and choose to consume alcohol to not drive a car.

Officials warn drivers Pennsylvania’s DUI laws issue a legal limit of .08% blood alcohol concentration (BAC).

DUI offenses can range from a $300 fine with six months of probation, all the way up to fines of $5,000 with prison sentences of up to 5 years.