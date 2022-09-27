EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Wilkes-Barre announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on various roadways.

According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”.

Various roadways within Luzerne County that have seen a high rate of DUI-related crashes, and other related offensives, are where the checkpoints will be placed.

Details on the specific areas or the date the patrols will be conducted were not given by PSP Wilkes-Barre.

Troopers state that, of all crashes occurring annually, a DUI crash is five times more likely to result in death than those not related to alcohol.

Officials warn drivers Pennsylvania’s DUI laws issue a legal limit of .08% blood alcohol concentration (BAC). DUI offenses can range from a $300 fine with six months of probation, all the way up to fines of $5,000 with prison sentences up to 5 years.