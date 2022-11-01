EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Dunmore announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on various roadways during Thanksgiving weekend.

According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”.

Various roadways within Lackawanna County that have seen a high rate of DUI-related crashes, and other related offensives, are where the checkpoints will be placed.

Police will conduct one or more sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols starting November 23 through the 27.

Details on the specific areas where patrols will be conducted were not given by PSP Dunmore.

Troopers state that, of all crashes occurring annually, a DUI crash is five times more likely to result in death than those not related to alcohol.

Officials warn drivers Pennsylvania’s DUI laws issue a legal limit of .08% blood alcohol concentration (BAC). DUI offenses can range from a $300 fine with six months of probation, all the way up to fines of $5,000 with prison sentences of up to 5 years.