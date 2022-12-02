WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police SERT unit was called Thursday for a man barricaded in his home after threatening a victim with a gun, police say.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday around 3:00 p.m. multiple troopers responded to a house in West Brunswick Township for a disturbance.

PSP learned that a 62-year-old man pointed a firearm at a victim before they arrived and the victim barricaded himself inside the house.

Troopers said they set up a perimeter and closed down nearby roads. Police stated multiple commands were made for the suspect to come out, and none were responded to.

The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was then called to the scene.

State police said on Friday around 5:50 a.m. roads were reopened and but they have not said if the man was taken into custody.

Information is limited at this time, Eyewitness News will update the article once more is released.