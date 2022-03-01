PSP SERT Unit investigates a home in Northumberland County

SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There was a heavy police presence in Sunbury on Tuesday afternoon.

State Troopers say they arrived on scene, in the 100 block of Bainbridge Street, processing evidence and taking photos. PSP says they couldn’t release much information except that they had arrived on the scene around 1:30 p.m.

A neighbor Eyewitness News spoke with, who wishes to remain anonymous says she was home when the PSP SERT (Special Emergency Response Team) Unit arrived and says she’s left with an uneasy feeling.

“I went to come out to see what was going on, they told me to go back in the house and I don’t know who they’re after, who they’re looking for. I stick to myself and I just think everything’s getting a little too close to home,” said the anonymous neighbor.







The neighbor says she doesn’t know the people that live in the house in question. But said it’s a scary thought having a SERT unit enter a home a few doors down from her own front door.

Troopers have not yet confirmed what type of incident took place. Eyewitness News will continue to bring you the most up-to-date information as soon as those details are available.