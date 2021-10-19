PSP searching for missing Wayne County woman

HAWLEY BORO, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PSP Honesdale is looking for a 22-year-old woman who walked away from her parents’ home Tuesday evening.

According to PSP Honesdale, Elizabeth Torra, 22, left her parents’ residence in the 700 block of Church Street in Hawley Boro at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. She was last seen walking towards the wood line behind the residence.

She is described as a white female, 5’5″, 180 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing brown pants, a blue long-sleeve shirt, and a black headband and was barefoot.

According to PSP, Torra has Asperger’s Syndrome. She is entered in NCIC.

Anyone who comes in contact with Torra is asked to contact PSP Honesdale at 570-253-7126.