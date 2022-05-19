CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are requesting the public’s help in locating 26-year-old, Zygmunt Phillips.

In a release from PSP-Dunmore, Phillips, who goes by Zyga, was last seen around 11:00 a.m. when he left his home in Clarks Sumit, wearing a black jacket, grey sweatpants, and yellow shoes. Phillips was also carrying a book bag or backpack.

Police describe Phillips as 6’5″ tall, with brown hair and blue eyes, weighing approximately 155 pounds. Police say Phillips is known to frequent the Clarks Summit area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP-Dunmore at 570-963-3156.