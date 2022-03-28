(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is looking for a suspect after a high-speed chase near Meadville.

Cody Daniel Stokes, 27, of Titusville, has warrants from Crawford County for theft and absconding parole, a PSP news release stated.

At about 1:15 p.m. on March 26, troopers responded to a local apartment complex to search for a Volkswagen sedan. Troopers believed fugitives Stokes and Zachary Ronald Thompson, also 27, also of Titusville, were in the vehicle.

When PSP attempted a traffic stop, the fugitives fled east on Highway 322 toward Cochranton. The vehicle reached speeds exceeding 100 mph, according to a news release from PSP.

Following turns on Townhall Road and on State Route 285, PSP lost sight of the vehicle. A search for the vehicle came up empty.

Thompson was arrested on March 27.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Stokes remains at large. PSP is asking anyone with information about Stokes to call PSP Meadville at (814) 332-6911.