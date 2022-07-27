PORT CARBON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man that they say has been reported missing as of Monday out of Schuylkill County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jason McNitsky, 48, of Port Carbon, was reported missing as of Monday at 6:00 a.m. Police say he was last seen within the Ashland Borough area.

PSP is describing McNitsky as a white man, six feet tall, 220 lbs, and bald. Last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt, gray cargo shorts, and gray puma sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Schuylkill Haven at 570-593-2000.