WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a truck that was allegedly involved in the theft of two Can-Am utility vehicles (UTV).

Pennsylvania State Trooper Lauren Lesher says the two thefts happened in Mid-December 2022, from two homes close to one another in Watstontown, Northumberland County.

Trooper Lescher said the truck involved is a 2010-2018 Dodge Ram Single cab, either a 2500 or 3500, with tinted windows, a chrome grill, and cab roof lights.

Pennsylvania State Police

PSP says the passenger’s side rear mirror of the truck is being held on possibly with duct tape and on the driver’s side, the front tire is missing a hub cap.

Lesher says there are also two dents in the rear on the passenger’s side and driver’s side of the truck and black racing stripes on the hood of the truck.

The Haulmark trailer hooked up to the truck has several stickers on both sides.

Anyone with information regarding the truck, the owner, or the UTV thefts is asked to call Trooper Lauren Lesher at 570-368-5700, text her at 570-560-1361, or email her at lalesher@pa.gov.