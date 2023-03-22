MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a 16-year-old reported missing out of Monroe County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, James Deva Kersingh, 16, left his house between 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say he was last seen in the areas of Lincoln Avenue, Crystal Street, and North Courtland Street in the East Stroudburg Borough.

Picture of James Deva Kersingh given by state police

Kersingh is described to have black hair, brown eyes, 5’9”, and around 150 lbs. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP criminal investigation unit at 570-619-6800.