EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a teen who was reported missing by the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers are conducting an investigation to allocate a 15-year-old girl from East Stroudsburg.

PSP stated the teen was entered into the NCIC as missing on December 9. Troopers did not provide a photo or a description of the girl.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSP Stroudburg unit at 570-619-6800.