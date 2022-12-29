KUNKLETOWN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old out of Monroe County who has not been seen for over a week.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Ashton Caba, 16, of Kunkletown was reported missing on December 21 around 4:30 p.m.

Police say Caba has been living with his father in Monroe County and was scheduled to return to his mother’s house in Texas last week.

Caba was last seen on a Ring surveillance video leaving the house with two large duffle bags on December 20.

PSP state Caba is reported to be dating 17-year-old Jayla Richardson, who is also listed as a runway being investigated by PSP-Fern Ridge.

Both teens are believed to be in the Effort or Allentown area, police say. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Lehighton at 610-681-1850.