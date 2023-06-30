PRICE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help to locate a missing man last seen walking to a store in Monroe County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 62-year-old Daniel Martinez was last seen at his house on June 28 and left to walk to a local store without his cell phone.

Martinez is described as 5’2”,145 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black Polo jacket, white t-shirt, light blue jeans, and black shoes.

Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg Station

Police say Martinez suffers from numerous mental health issues and health issues. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.