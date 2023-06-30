PRICE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help to locate a missing man last seen walking to a store in Monroe County.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 62-year-old Daniel Martinez was last seen at his house on June 28 and left to walk to a local store without his cell phone.
Martinez is described as 5’2”,145 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black Polo jacket, white t-shirt, light blue jeans, and black shoes.
Police say Martinez suffers from numerous mental health issues and health issues. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.