BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a 17-year-old girl missing out of Monroe County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a teen from Brodheadsville was reported missing on Tuesday around 9:00 a.m.

The family told Troopers that she may be attempting to travel to New Jersey.

Police described her as a 5’7”, 120 lbs with brown eyes and hair. She was last seen leaving her home wearing white sweatpants, a black vest, and white Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271.