SHAMOKIN TWP., NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are searching for a missing hunter in Shamokin Township Tuesday.

Officials tell 28/22 News since early Tuesday morning the Game Commission and PSP are in the area looking through 150 acres of wooded area for a missing hunter.

Police say the hunter’s grey truck is on the property, and the property owners said they knew the hunter had hurt himself in the past by falling out of a tree stand.

This a developing story, we will update you with the latest as it is released.