PHILADELPHIA COUNTY, PHILADELPHIA (WBRE/WYOU) — Philadelphia police have safely located a missing baby girl and the adult she was last known to be with on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Police Department says they have called off the search for a baby girl, 10-week-old Ajah Lloyd, as she has been located and is safe.

Lloyd was described as a black female around 21″ tall, 8 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Lloyd was wearing a gray sweater with a bear on it, pink tights, a pink and white headband with a flower on it, and a Mickey Mouse onesie.

Courtesy: Philadelphia Police Department

Lloyd was last known to be with 26-year-old Kadijah McKee, a black female described as 5’11” tall, 200 lbs., with black hair, and brown eyes. McKee is described as wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a pair of white Nike Air Force 1 shoes, police say.

Courtesy: Philadelphia Police Department

According to law enforcement, McKee is driving a black 2003 Nissan Altima car with a Pennsylvania License Plate reading LZJ-0488. The vehicle also has tinted windows and a Dallas Cowboys sticker on the rear bumper.

Courtesy: Philadelphia Police Department

Officials say McKee and Lloyd were last seen in the area of North 16th Street, City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County on Wednesday, March 29 around 11:30 a.m.

Police say the search has been canceled as baby Ajah Lloyd has been found and is safe.