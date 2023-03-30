PHILADELPHIA COUNTY, PHILADELPHIA (WBRE/WYOU) — Philadelphia police have safely located a missing baby girl and the adult she was last known to be with on Wednesday.
The Philadelphia Police Department says they have called off the search for a baby girl, 10-week-old Ajah Lloyd, as she has been located and is safe.
Lloyd was described as a black female around 21″ tall, 8 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Lloyd was wearing a gray sweater with a bear on it, pink tights, a pink and white headband with a flower on it, and a Mickey Mouse onesie.
Lloyd was last known to be with 26-year-old Kadijah McKee, a black female described as 5’11” tall, 200 lbs., with black hair, and brown eyes. McKee is described as wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a pair of white Nike Air Force 1 shoes, police say.
According to law enforcement, McKee is driving a black 2003 Nissan Altima car with a Pennsylvania License Plate reading LZJ-0488. The vehicle also has tinted windows and a Dallas Cowboys sticker on the rear bumper.
Officials say McKee and Lloyd were last seen in the area of North 16th Street, City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County on Wednesday, March 29 around 11:30 a.m.
Police say the search has been canceled as baby Ajah Lloyd has been found and is safe.