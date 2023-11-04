PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say they are searching for a six-year-old girl who went missing in the parking lot at Sky Zone.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, they are searching for six-year-old Zaylee Smith who was last seen entering a dark gray Honda Accord with dark tinted windows in the parking lot of Sky Zone in Pittston Township.

PSP said the child is in the company of 24-year-old Courtney Simoncavage who is 5’3 with blue eyes and was a passenger in the car.

Officials say the child may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Zaylee Smith is asked to contact 911 or Pittston Township PD at 570-655-6350.