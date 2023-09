LEWIS TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Lycoming County.

State police say crews were called on September 1 at about 2:00 p.m. in Lewis Township at Route 14 and Field Station Road.

Investigators say a car driven by 29-year-old Tyler Parks of Clarion struck a pickup truck hauling a trailer.

Troopers report Parks died at the scene and both people in the pickup were not hurt.