EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) released their annual New Year’s holiday crash report, revealing an alarming number of accidents and fatalities.

Over the three-day weekend, PSP saw almost 400 crashes, leaving five dead and 68 injured in the new year.

PSP investigated 336 crashes from December 30 to January 1 and said that alcohol was a factor in 47 of those crashes.

Five people lost their lives in PA over those three days which is 5 more than last New Year’s where there were zero fatalities.

Although there were more deaths this year, the total crashes were down by nearly 100.

Troopers also issued nearly 4,000 speeding citations, which was less than last year as well.

Crashes related to alcohol were nearly the same this year and last.

These findings only cover the incidents investigated by PSP and do not include those which other law enforcement responded.