PSP Punxsy: Man on meth drove 7 counties away after thinking he was being spied on

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Lancaster County man is facing charges after police say that he drove across the state of Pennsylvania, through at least seven counties, after he thought someone was spying on him through his CD player.

According to state police out of Punxsutawney, the 28-year-old from Manheim, Pa. walked into the Punxsy station on Aug. 28 because he said he didn’t trust the police in Lancaster County. The man proceeded to explain to the police that someone had replaced parts in his CD Player so someone could spy on him.

Police noted that it was immediately obvious the man was under the influence and hadn’t slept in multiple days.

After a field sobriety check, a drug recognition expert met with the Lancaster County man and it was believed that he was under the influence of marijuana and some sort of Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulant.

A search of the man’s car found methamphetamine and paraphernalia related to marijuana use, police report.

The man’s name has not been released as of this writing while charges are pending the results of a blood test.