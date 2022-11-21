WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Thanksgiving holiday is just days away and it’s the highest-traveled holiday of the year, which means more drivers on the roads.

The Pennsylvania State Police are reminding drivers to be responsible this holiday season as It’s that time of year when people are traveling home to spend Thanksgiving with their loved ones.

Each year, PSP sets up DUI checkpoints to ensure the roadways stay safe for motorists. This year, nearly 55 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, according to AAA.

From Wednesday to Sunday, PSP Montoursville – Troop F will be keeping an eye out for impaired and distracted drivers.

“You will see an increase in patrol cars out conducting roving DUI patrol and DUI checkpoints,” said State Trooper Lauren Lesher, PSP Montoursville – Troop F.

They will be set up in various high DUI-related crash areas throughout the county, determined by data from previous years. Last year, Trooper Lesher says they responded to over 99 crashes over the long holiday weekend.

“Within those crashes, 23 were with injuries, eight crashes related to driving under the influence, and 15 crashes related to distracted driving,” stated Trooper Lesher.

Trooper Lesher encourages people to use ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft if they’ve had too much to drink. And to never get behind the wheel if they’re too tired to drive.

“If you’re tired, pull over, take a five or 10-minute nap. Make sure that you do what you need to do. Get up and walk around the vehicle, make sure it’s safe to do so; you’re off the roadway, you’re in a safe location,” explained Trooper Lesher.

If you notice an emergency vehicle or car with its hazards on the side of the road, move over to the next lane. Trooper Lesher says their goal is to limit the number of crashes and keep the roads safe.

“There’s going to be a lot more vehicles on the roadways, there’s a lot of family gatherings, we want to make sure that everyone gets there safely,” Trooper Lesher continued.

Drivers should call 911 to report drivers that may seem distracted or under the influence.