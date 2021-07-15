PSP program inspires next generation of law enforcement leaders

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Teens in Luzerne County have to opportunity to train like a state police cadet next month.







The Pennsylvania State Police Troop N Junior Law and Leadership Academy gives students a firsthand look into the process of becoming an officer. Eyewitness News caught up with some current cadets who say, they were up for the challenge.

“It’s definitely given me some input on how it’s going to be on the job, and how nerves and personal experience is going to help us one day out in the field, ” said Cadet Izaiah Simon, student at Keystone College.

“They really make you understand what it’s going to be like, they try to get you hands-on experience on what the training will be in the future, especially if you don’t have a background, because I don’t have a criminal justice background, but they still take the time and teach me step by step,” said Cadet Kevin Boyer, student at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

It all happens at the Kingston Armory, where the cadets learn the ABC’s of policing from those who know it best. They’re all students enrolled in school and interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement someday. From physical fitness to community relations, the program is intended to mimic police academy training, while teaching valuable life lessons, too.

“We’re trying to put you on a path for your career, and if you want to get into law enforcement, we want to show you, it isn’t what you see on tv a lot. There is stress, learning how to manage your home life and work life and learning not to take them back and forth. And treating people with the respect even when you, yourself, are having a bad day. This is a program you want to be in,” said Master Trooper David Peters, director, Law and Leadership Academy director.

By giving an even younger age group the chance to learn these skills, Trooper Peters hopes the junior program strengthens community relationships with law enforcement.

“Really, it’s a collaboration of a lot of different organizations coming together for the sole purpose of making our ranks and our communities better.”

The deadline to submit applications is August 13. Any student interested in applying to the academy must contact: Master Trooper David L. Peters, Program Director (570) 459-3900 ext. 269 or email dapeters@pa.gov.