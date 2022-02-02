PSP: Operation ‘McDAWG’ successfully gets guns and criminals off the street

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say members of Troop N took part in ‘Operation McDAWG’ in an effort to increase public safety.

According to PSP, on January 14, 21, 28, and February 1, Operation Monroe County Drug Arrests, Warrants, and Guns or ‘McDAWG,’ was an operation members from PSP Troop N took part in to take guns off the streets and bring wanted individuals to justice while also keeping the public safe.

Troopers say the initiative utilized numerous assets of the PSP and resulted:

129 traffic citations + 161 traffic warnings

10 drug related arrests, confiscating, methamphetamines’, marijuana, amphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other various pills

22 D.U.I. arrests

1 gun seized

15 arrest warrants served

2 stolen vehicles recovered

1 aggravated assault arrest

1 false identification to law enforcement arrest

1 drug related search warrant on a residence resulting in 2 additional arrests

Anyone with information leading to more arrests can contact Trooper Anthony Petroski, PSP Hazleton at 570-459-3900, ext: 216, via email at anpetroski@pa.gov or via Twitter @PSPTroopNPIO.