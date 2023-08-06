PACKER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police report one man passed away in a Carbon County crash Sunday afternoon.

On August 6, State Police were called to Wetzel Run Drive after 45-year-old John A. Cherba of Weatherly was in a reported motorcycle crash in Packer Township.

After an investigation, Troopers say Cherba was traveling north on Wetzel Run Drive on his motorcycle when For unknown reasons, Cherba reportedly drove off the roadway, crashed into a tree, and came to a stop on the road.

Troopers also found in their investigation that Cherba was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

After emergency crews arrived on scene, Cherba was transported to Lehigh Valley Hazleton, but died due to his injuries, according to State Police.