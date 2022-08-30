SALEM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a Wayne County woman and her two children, who have been missing since July.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday Tanya Lea Winkler, 39, of Moscow, was reported missing after not being seen or heard from since July 17 at 9:30 p.m. when she left her residence with her two children, a 2-year-old girl, and a 1-year-old boy.

PSP states Winkler and her children are reported to be in a gold color 2001 Toyota Camry with a PA license plate of LRK9172.

Winkler is described as a white woman, 5’5, with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PPS Honesdale at 570-253-7126.