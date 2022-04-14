EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have released their 2022 first-quarter results for drugs they have seized.

DRUG TOTAL SEIZED TOTAL VALUE OF AMT SEIZED Cocaine 163.44 lbs. $3,595,680 Crack Cocaine 4.78 lbs. $76,480 Heroin 13 lbs. $442,000 Fentanyl 64.2 lbs. $1,027,200 LSD 348 doses $6,960 Marijuana THC – Liquid 16.81 pints $112,627 Marijuana THC – Solid 157 lbs. $785,000 Marijuana Plants 162 plants $26,730 Processed Marijuana 4,268.6 lbs. $12,805,800 Methamphetamines 120.86 lbs. $1,208,600 MDMA – Ecstasy 0.015 lbs. $50 MDMA – Pills 83 pills $1,245 Other Narcotics 44.64 lbs. $89,280 Other Narcotics (Pills) 119,305 pills $2,982,625 TOTAL VALUE $23,160,277

Compared to 2021’s first-quarter total seizure amounts have dropped. But cocaine, processed marijuana and pills remain most frequently seized.

As a safe way to dispose of prescription drugs, PSP offers 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.