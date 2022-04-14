EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have released their 2022 first-quarter results for drugs they have seized.

DRUGTOTAL SEIZEDTOTAL VALUE OF AMT SEIZED
Cocaine163.44 lbs.$3,595,680
Crack Cocaine 4.78 lbs.$76,480
Heroin13 lbs.$442,000
Fentanyl64.2 lbs.$1,027,200
LSD348 doses$6,960
Marijuana THC – Liquid16.81 pints$112,627
Marijuana THC – Solid157 lbs.$785,000
Marijuana Plants162 plants$26,730
Processed Marijuana4,268.6 lbs. $12,805,800
Methamphetamines120.86 lbs.$1,208,600
MDMA – Ecstasy0.015 lbs.$50
MDMA – Pills83 pills$1,245
Other Narcotics44.64 lbs.$89,280
Other Narcotics (Pills)119,305 pills$2,982,625
TOTAL VALUE$23,160,277

Compared to 2021’s first-quarter total seizure amounts have dropped. But cocaine, processed marijuana and pills remain most frequently seized.

As a safe way to dispose of prescription drugs, PSP offers 65 drug take-back boxes at state police stations throughout the commonwealth, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.