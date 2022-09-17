CLINTON TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident in Lycoming County where a man sent thousands of dollars to an individual pretending to be a woman.

From September 2, 2021, to September 2, 2022, officials say a 57-year-old man sent approximately $4,000 in Apple and Google gift cards to an unknown individual pretending to be a female on Skype.

Investigators said the unknown person claimed to be in need of money.

Troopers said this investigation is ongoing.