ST. CLAIR BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for help identifying a woman found dead in Schuylkill County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 5:00 p.m., troopers were called to Fernwood Avenue in St. Clair for a body found.

At this time police say the victim appears to be a woman, but they have not been able to identify her. The victim was wearing a pink bra, black pants, and Ugg boots. Police say a long-sleeve shirt with a white jacket were also found near the body.

Anyone with information to assist in the investigation and the identification of the victim is asked to contact PSP Schuylkill Haven at 570-754-4600.