PSP looking for woman suspected of using counterfeit cash

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday afternoon, state police say they were dispatched to Sheetz Gas Station on 101 Airport Road for the report of a woman trying to use counterfeit money to buy a gift card.

The woman left in a an older model of a gray Subaru Forester, the release states.

Police described the woman as a 30 to 40-year-old female with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a green shirt with black pants.

Anyone who has information on the woman’s identity is asked to contact Trooper Ryan Joyce at (570) 459-3890.