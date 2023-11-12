PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a shooting on Interstate 81 near the Pittston/Dupont exit Veterans Day weekend.

Around 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning, two shots were fired at an Avoca man driving along Interstate 81 according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Investigators say they believe someone in a dark blue or black BMW shot at the victim’s car in the area of mile marker 175.5, the Pittston/Dupon exit area.

State police are asking for any witnesses to come forward if they saw the alleged shooting take place. If you believe you have information they can use, call Pennsylvania State Police Wilkes-Barre at 570-822-5400.