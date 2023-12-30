MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for two suspects in a reported retail theft.

State police explained in the release on November 15 at 12:17 a.m. that a retail theft was reported from the Selinsgrove Lowes.

Troopers have identified one of the three suspects involved in the incident as 31-year-old Tiffany Hauman of Dalmatia and charges have been filed.

Investigators say in the release a 2014 Kia Motors Corporation Soul was involved in the incident.

If you know any information that can help troopers find the remaining suspects, contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.