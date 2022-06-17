PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a burglar who they say broke into a Carbon County plaza and stole $8,000 from two poker machines.

Officials said an unknown suspect first gained entry to an unoccupied suite next to the D&D Cigar & Cigarette store by forcing open the back door.

Investigators went on to say that the suspect cut through the drywall that connected the two stores and cut into D&D Cigar & Cigarette store’s poker machines stealing $4,000 from each.

State troopers also said the suspect damaged two locks and a fence belonging to a nearby store.

According to officials, there was about $3,515 worth of damage done to multiple shops in the plaza.

Fern Ridge State Police are still investigating this incident and anyone with information regarding it can contact troopers at (570)646-2271.