HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say during Independence Day weekend, alcohol was a factor in eight percent of the crashes that occurred, which is less than last year.

According to PSP, from July 1-July 4 of 2022, state police investigated 649 vehicle crashes which resulted in four deaths and 170 injuries during the four-day travel period, with alcohol being a factor in eight percent of the crashes. However, none of the fatal crashes were alcohol-related.

State Troopers stated that 515 DUI arrests were made and more than 24,000 traffic citations were issued over the extended holiday weekend.

Law enforcement also added that during the 2021 Independence Day driving period, nine people were killed and 195 were injured in 680 crashes investigated by PSP.

CRASH DATA:

YEAR TOTAL CRASHES FATAL CRASHES PEOPLE KILLED PEOPLE INJURED ALCOHOL-RELATED CRASHES ALCOHOL-RELATED FATAL CRASHES 2022 649 4 4 170 52 0 2021 680 9 9 195 58 4 Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police

ENFORCEMENT DATA

YEAR DUI ARRESTS SPEEDING CITATIONS CHILD SEAT CITATIONS SEAT BELT CITATIONS OTHER CITATIONS 2022 515 8744 294 986 14,226 2021 503 8970 203 607 12,408 Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police

More information on the 2022 Independence Day enforcement, broken down by troop, can be found below.

PSP says these statistics only cover incidents investigated by PSP and do not include incidents in which other law enforcement agencies responded.

Further statistical data can be found on the PSP website.