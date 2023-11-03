KIDDER TWP., CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was called to investigate a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (I-476) in Carbon County.

PSP Pocono Station is currently investigating a car crash that occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Northbound at mile marker 89.3

The Carbon County Coroner confirmed his deputy coroner was called and is still on the scene investigating.

Northbound traffic will exit the turnpike at Exit 87 and re-enter at the Pocono Interchange at Exit 95.

This is a developing story, 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.