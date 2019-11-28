PSP investigating use of lethal force in armed standoff

PORTER TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – An investigation has been opened into whether lethal force was justified in Wednesday’s seven hour standoff in Pike County.

The Pennsylvania State Police and Pike County District Attorney’s office announced the investigation Thursday morning.

A Jim Thorpe man, 31-year-old Nicholas Cantelmi, was killed in the standoff.

Police first contacted Cantelmi as they attempted to make a traffic stop due to an active warrant for a parole violation. State Police say he intentionally struck one police vehicle and fled from the troopers.

The standoff began as a State Police Specialized Emergency Response Team responded to Pine Flats Road in Porter Township. Cantelmi was armed and barricaded inside a cabin following the earlier attempted traffic stop.

The State Police report indicates Cantelmi shot at officers from inside the cabin. After hours of attempting to communicate and using non-lethal methods of force, the SERT team entered the cabin. At that point, Cantelmi brandished a firearm and a PSP Sert Team Member used lethal force to neutralize the threat.

Pennsylvania State Police and the Pike County District Attorney’s Office are investigating whether the lethal force was justified. No officers were injured.