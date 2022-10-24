NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police confirm that an investigation is underway into the death of an infant at a home in the 100 block of West Green Street in Nanticoke.

A spokesperson for PSP tells Eyewitness News that this is a joint investigation involving Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and Nanticoke Police.

Neighbors say they saw police arrive at the home at around 10:00, Monday morning.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick is working on the story and will have more information tonight on Eyewitness News.