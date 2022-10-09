VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have discovered a body in an abandoned hotel in Valley Township.

Friday, October 7, at approximately 6:30 p.m., State Police reportedly discovered the body of George W. Sholley of Berwick in an abandoned Day’s Inn Hotel.

Public officials say the death is not suspicious and that no foul play has been detected.

The Montour County Coroners’ Office assisted on scene and an autopsy is scheduled to take place.

Eyewitness News will update this story as new details come in.