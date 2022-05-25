ARMENIA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say an incident they were called to involving a tractor and a man in a pond, was an accidental death.

PSP says they were dispatched to the 3000 block of Mountain Avenue in Armenia Township for a complaint of a lawnmower laying on its side on the edge of a pond.

Troopers say when they arrived the victim was identified as Richard Popolow, 79, of Troy. Officers say as EMS arrived they pulled the victim from the pond, however, he was already deceased.

An investigation into Poplow’s death is ongoing to ensure there was no foul play. Eyewitness News will keep you up to date with the latest information as if becomes available.