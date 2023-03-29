EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a series of threatening phone calls made to 911 centers about schools throughout the Commonwealth involving an active shooter or a bomb, Wednesday morning.

PSP says around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, phone calls were made to several schools in different counties across Pennsylvania including Valley View High School, and schools in the Altoona, Bellefonte, and Pittsburgh areas.

State Troopers say all of the calls had similar content involving an active shooter or a bomb threat and all calls are being thoroughly investigated and responded to by law enforcement.

According to law enforcement, these calls have created lockdowns or evacuations of the schools with a large response from police and emergency services.

PSP says they have responded to all incidents in our primary coverage areas and have been in contact with municipal law enforcement partners investigating these incidents in their coverage areas.

At this time, all claims in these calls have been determined to be false and every school involved has been cleared or is in the process of being cleared by law enforcement, troopers stated.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.