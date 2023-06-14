KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBR/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say troopers are investigating a three-vehicle crash involving a Jeep, a pickup truck, and a motorcycle whose driver was injured.

According to PSP, troopers responded to reports of a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 15 southbound near William Penn Drive in Kelly Township, involving three vehicles including a motorcycle on Tuesday around 3:00 p.m.

State police say the three vehicles involved were a black Jeep Wagoneer, a white Ford-250, and the motorcycle was a Kawasaki Vulcan.

Investigators said they determined the motorcycle went from the right lane of U.S. 15 South into the left lane, striking the F-250 pickup truck, causing the driver to lose control, sliding backward into back into the Jeep Wagoneer.

The driver of the motorcycle was injured during the crash, PSP say.

State Police-Milton is asking anyone who may have seen the crash or anyone with information to contact Trooper Spangler at 570-524-2662.