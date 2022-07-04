EAST PENN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating what they call a reported homicide, suicide that left a wife and husband dead Sunday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Sunday around 9:00 p.m. troopers responded to the 100 block of Daubert Lane in Carbon County for a report of a dead male and female inside a residence.

PSP stated both victims, 70-year-old Gary L. Daubert, and 66-year-old Beth Ann Daubert, suffered from gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe Gary had shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself.

Lehighton Criminal Investigation Unit is continuing the investigation. Eyewitness News will update with the latest as it is released.